Stadion Money Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Castine Capital Management Position In Dnb Finl (DNBF) Was Has Upped

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 11,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 7.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 50,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 172,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dnb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 1,575 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 16.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 23/05/2018 – Assets of Dutch Investment Funds Declined 1.8% in 1Q: DNB Link; 20/03/2018 – DNB maintains 3-4 pct lending growth target for 2018 -CEO; 31/05/2018 – DNB ASA DNB; 26/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DNB BANK ASA OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – Peab at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Markets Today; 24/04/2018 – DNB FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 26/04/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL – DNB CHANGES ITS TAX GUIDING FOR 2018 AND 2019 FROM 23 TO 20 PER CENT; 20/03/2018 – DNB’S CEO SAYS NO REASON TO CHANGE GUIDANCE OF 3-4 PCT LENDING GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Tieto Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 30

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $93,787 activity. 137 DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares with value of $6,165 were bought by Fillippo Thomas A. The insider Biery James R. bought $5,792. Malloy James A also bought $2,800 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares. GRIESSER GERARD F bought 196 shares worth $7,519. MURRAY CHARLES A also bought $9,540 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) on Monday, July 1. On Monday, July 1 Joyner Mildred C bought $8,145 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 181 shares.

More notable recent DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DNBF, BKS, and EE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “S&T Bancorp expands footprint with DNB First merger – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “DNB FINANCIAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of DNB Financial Corporation – DNBF – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DNB Financial Corporation Completes Acquisition of East River Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2016 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Activist investors challenge DNB board, management leading up to annual meeting – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 10 shares. Millennium Management Llc has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 35,683 shares. Citigroup invested in 1,502 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 71 shares. Fj Capital Limited Liability holds 0.89% or 228,959 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). 7,844 are held by Geode Cap Limited Liability Company. Renaissance Limited Co invested in 18,525 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 7,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% stake. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 8,940 shares. Castine Management Limited Liability has 223,055 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares to 282,445 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,870 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.27% or 31,065 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 4.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gam Ag has 2.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 559,545 shares. Sather Financial Group holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 149,822 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo owns 556,164 shares. Moreover, City Com has 1.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,346 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested 1.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kwmg Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eos LP invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iowa Natl Bank accumulated 66,633 shares or 3.61% of the stock. Echo Street Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vontobel Asset Mngmt holds 3.34% or 3.43 million shares. Smith Moore And invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.