Stadion Money Management Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Chevron (CVX) Holding Maintained by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 26,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 528,109 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.72M, up from 501,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.89 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eastern Bankshares holds 152,880 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) has 460,006 shares. Savant Cap Lc holds 0.3% or 17,391 shares. Usca Ria Limited Com owns 63,951 shares. Fincl Advisory Group has 2,663 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc accumulated 69,014 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rothschild Invest Il has 26,331 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. M&T State Bank has invested 0.81% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sheets Smith Wealth owns 16,235 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,229 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company owns 391,950 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. 254,901 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment reported 9.79M shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 41,677 shares to 3,713 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 13,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,270 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Incorporated Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.13 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 305,787 shares to 619,157 shares, valued at $54.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 29,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

