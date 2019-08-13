Stadion Money Management Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Trimmed by $365,457; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Cut Advanced Micro Devices Com (AMD) Holding by $354,250; Market Value Rose

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 7,785 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 10,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $113.6. About 2.24M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Three Underserved Neighborhoods in Indianapolis; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis Management; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO BUY AURKA PHARMA; 16/04/2018 – Novartis announces new analysis demonstrating Entresto helped preserve kidney function in patients with chronic heart failure, especially those with diabetes; 25/04/2018 – Lilly and China’s NCCD announce collaboration to advance scientific understanding and care for people living with diabetes and cardiovascular disease

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (AMD) by 40.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc analyzed 14,170 shares as the company's stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 20,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, down from 34,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $35.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 103.88 million shares traded or 48.06% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 234,335 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 22,838 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 297,947 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc has 0.23% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Everence Capital Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 18,771 are held by Envestnet Asset. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 255 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 852,625 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 122,046 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru invested in 0.01% or 750 shares. 5.23M were reported by Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership. M&R Cap Inc owns 480 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 5.56 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 1.59M shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 327,580 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $98.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co Com New Par $0.01 (NASDAQ:STAA) by 96,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited reported 465 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meritage Portfolio Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Ltd has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Com accumulated 0.08% or 7,820 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs owns 39,234 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Eastern State Bank has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jennison Ltd has invested 0.47% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Palladium Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 163,203 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. 15,102 are held by Ingalls And Snyder Lc. Wallace Capital Mgmt accumulated 5,416 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Parkside Fincl Bank holds 3,778 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 72,608 shares. Moreover, Legacy Private Trust has 0.16% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 10,109 shares. Donaldson Management Ltd Llc has 5,414 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ashford Mngmt Inc owns 2,505 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Monday, July 15.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 6,490 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $55.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.57M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).