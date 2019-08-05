Stadion Money Management Lowered Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $365,457; Trigran Investments Upped Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Stake by $391,860

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 7,785 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 10,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.48M shares traded or 9.73% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – ROCHE’S HERCEPTIN AS EFFECTIVE FOR 6 MONTHS AS 12 MONTHS: STUDY; 23/04/2018 – LILLY, INCYTE DRUG WINS FDA ADVISORY PANEL BACKING FOR LOW DOSE; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 20/04/2018 – LILLY ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 RANGE; 15/03/2018 – $LLY $INCY FDA AdCom for baricitinib on April 23; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 AGAINST SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 4MG; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company – Form 10-K

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 19,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.00M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 110,948 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.47 million activity.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares to 343,117 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 4.91 million shares to 12.31 million shares, valued at $359.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L.