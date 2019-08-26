Stadion Money Management Lowered General Mls (GIS) Holding by $415,497; Proshare Advisors Maintains Stake in One Gas (OGS)

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 23,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 137,140 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, up from 113,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 73,506 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 19,802 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 27,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 1.51 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year

