Stadion Money Management Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Cut as Share Value Rose; Fedex (FDX) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Its Stake by $1.28 Million as Share Price Declined

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 9,759 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 13,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $118.11. About 1.50M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 7,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 40,373 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 33,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.84. About 966,388 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.90 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 6,490 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $55.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 4.91M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 6,198 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 6,996 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 27,806 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 9,300 shares. M&R Cap has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bryn Mawr reported 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Rhumbline Advisers holds 730,653 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 274,042 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel holds 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3,413 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 0.71% or 17,460 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 608,559 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Of Vermont accumulated 18,045 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Perkins Coie has 7,292 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 16,695 shares to 5,914 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VFH) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,414 shares, and cut its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.46% or 8,124 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,438 shares. 62,857 were reported by Diversified Tru. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department reported 5,410 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 0.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Green Square Cap Llc has 6,448 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Diker Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.96% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,664 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 1,598 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Delta Capital Llc stated it has 14,835 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Indiana Trust And Invest Management owns 3,233 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.57% or 12,647 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Co reported 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Archford Capital Strategies Llc has 0.23% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,443 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co holds 29,087 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.29% or 4,124 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.