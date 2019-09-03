Stadion Money Management Has Trimmed Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $358,131; Ternium Sa (TX) Position Raised by Dalton Investments Llc

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 149,700 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 132,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 284,875 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500.

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 9,759 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 13,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 1.15 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.49M for 25.98 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,618 shares to 27,882 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 182,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,056 shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.