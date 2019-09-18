Stadion Money Management Has Trimmed Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $321,981; Kimberly (KMB) Holder Hgk Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $636,006

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 4,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 38,704 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 43,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 1.84 million shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $393.98. About 952,297 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 14/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin-Led Team Hosts Christening for Future USS INDIANAPOLIS; 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation reported 2,570 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 36,884 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Country Club Trust Na has 6,675 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 650,246 shares. 279,305 are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Earnest Prtn Lc has 0.06% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Chemical Fincl Bank holds 15,286 shares. Keating Counselors holds 42,078 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Savant Ltd Llc invested in 4,588 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 500,874 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 133,869 shares. Arrow stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Albert D Mason holds 10,223 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $344.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Cor (NYSE:COG) by 52,206 shares to 168,333 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.42 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 305,787 shares to 619,157 shares, valued at $54.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 143,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CBND).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.58 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.