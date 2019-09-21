Stadion Money Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $321,981; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position Raised by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 221.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 210,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 305,687 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55 million, up from 94,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 8.10M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.08 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact Combines Multiple Purchases, Including Air Force and Marine Corps; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video)

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 15,593 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Goelzer Investment Management Incorporated holds 1.07% or 32,060 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth invested in 3,703 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc accumulated 1,046 shares. Essex Mngmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 65 shares. 1,685 were reported by St Germain D J Incorporated. Optimum holds 0.28% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 2,335 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 2,013 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 462,774 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.7% or 167,000 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability owns 174,744 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.76% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Alps invested in 1,266 shares or 0% of the stock.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 7,840 shares to 161,736 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MBG) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.30 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 29,803 shares to 259,904 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 41,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,390 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. Shares for $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.93M were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Korea-based Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). United Automobile Association holds 0.08% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 34,372 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.89 million shares. First Natl Trust Communications owns 14,877 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 234,780 shares. 8,426 were reported by Arrow Finance. Qs Invsts Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 112,700 were reported by Alexandria Capital. Zacks Invest Mngmt accumulated 45,035 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc holds 406,893 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.14% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 8,729 shares.