Stadion Money Management Has Trimmed Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $321,981 as Share Price Rose; As Bio Techne (TECH) Stock Rose, First Light Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $348,400

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 1,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 28,491 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94M, up from 26,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $197.5. About 172,412 shares traded or 3.97% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $393.43. About 1.04 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth; 20/04/2018 – Annette Nicholson: – U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MUST FIX PROBLEM, WILSON TELLS SENATE CMTE; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Populr Mechancs: NASA Picks Lockheed Martin To Make Low-Boom Supersonic X-Plane; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 143,200 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $42.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.55 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 11,984 shares to 499,344 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 131,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,865 shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).