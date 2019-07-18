Stadion Money Management Has Trimmed By $360,256 Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Super Micro Computer Has 0.57 Sentiment

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) investors sentiment increased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 0.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 4 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 7 cut down and sold their stock positions in Super Micro Computer Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 8.37 million shares, up from 6.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Super Micro Computer Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 26.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,464 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Stadion Money Management Llc holds 9,822 shares with $1.02M value, down from 13,286 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $290.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $115.64. About 4.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Stadion Money Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 27,600 shares to 211,140 valued at $32.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 49,971 shares and now owns 420,580 shares. Spdr Series Trust (IPE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M owns 99,820 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company has 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stock Yards Bancorporation And Tru stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1St Source Bancorporation holds 0.65% or 72,919 shares in its portfolio. 10 holds 3.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 163,248 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brandywine Glob Investment Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 643 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.75% or 895,803 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 1,950 shares. Howard Mgmt has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The California-based Aspiriant Limited Com has invested 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Violich Mgmt accumulated 8,925 shares. Stratford Consulting Lc holds 15,147 shares. Regent Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) reported 6,100 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.27 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, January 28. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 29,621 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 28 report. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 37,415 shares traded. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 16/03/2018 – Super Micro: To Present Plan to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 21/03/2018 – Supermicro Unleashes Innovative New Resource Saving Datacenter Solutions at Cloud Expo Europe 2018; 21/05/2018 – Super Micro: to Show Compliance on or Before Panel Deadline of Aug 24; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 21/05/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter and Response; 05/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 26, 2018; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (SMCI); 21/05/2018 – Supermicro Announces New Cloud-Scale Enterprise Systems at OpenStack Summit 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Super Micro Computer; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Computers Adds Super Micro Computer

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. for 3.91 million shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc owns 68,556 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 1% invested in the company for 186,000 shares. The California-based Oaktree Capital Management Lp has invested 0.8% in the stock. Fairfield Bush & Co., a Connecticut-based fund reported 100,501 shares.