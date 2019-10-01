Stadion Money Management Has Lowered Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding as Market Value Rose; Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (BPFH) Stake Has Upped by Jpmorgan Chase & Company

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (BPFH) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 42,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 483,436 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, up from 440,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Boston Private Finl Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 208,939 shares traded. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has declined 20.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BPFH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Boston Private Financial Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPFH); 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH NAMES SACCOCIA CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Boston Private Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Boston Private Presenting at Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – Boston Private Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON SA; 15/05/2018 – Boston Private Wealth Promotes Tom Anderson To Chief Operating Officer And Shannon Saccocia To Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 Boston Private Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER WAS $57.4 MILLION, FLAT LINKED QUARTER, AND AN INCREASE OF 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Boston Private Announces Partnership with Team IMPACT

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $385.63. About 723,692 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 22/05/2018 – BAE Systems Receives Contract to Sustain F-35 Electronic Warfare Systems; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MBG) by 12,500 shares to 350,917 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.17 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Put) by 1.09M shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 39,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,510 shares, and cut its stake in Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT).

