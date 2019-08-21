Stadion Money Management Has Lowered Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stake as Share Value Declined; As Capital One Finl (COF) Market Value Declined, Legacy Private Trust Boosted Its Stake

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 5,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 9,663 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 15,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $80.17. About 282,328 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 9,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 31,703 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 21,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 491,341 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 257,399 shares to 695,039 shares, valued at $53.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 4.91M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 22,509 shares to 173,143 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

