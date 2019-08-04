Stadion Money Management Has Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $358,131 as Shares Rose; Selkirk Management Trimmed Its Charter Communication (CHTR) Holding by $1.83 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $384.66. About 1.10M shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 22/03/2018 – EEOC: EEOC Sues the Guidance Charter School For Pay Discrimination; 17/04/2018 – Charter Closes $2.5 Billion Senior Secured Notes; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. $10.7B, EST. $10.62B; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 03/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S RAMAPHOSA: MINING CHARTER WILL BE FINALIZED `SOON’; 01/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Public Hearing for New Charter School (Updated); 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Rating To Colorado Charter School Moral Ob Program; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 05/03/2018 – CHARTER CEO: MOBILE SERVICE WON’T BE MATERIAL UNTIL 2019; 23/03/2018 – At Success Academy Charter High School, Stretching Comes With Growing Pains

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc analyzed 3,477 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 9,759 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 13,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.59M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts holds 0.3% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) or 106,374 shares. Covey Cap Ltd Liability owns 12,368 shares. Selkirk Mgmt Limited Company has 5.35% invested in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) for 27,200 shares.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94M for 55.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $8.53 million activity. Bickham John had sold 14,017 shares worth $4.78M. The insider Howard Kevin D sold $4.87 million. Dykhouse Richard R sold $3.75 million worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 1.9% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 130,900 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bank Trust Company has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Aull And Monroe Inv Management Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 24,762 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.14% or 517,214 shares. Fosun holds 0.11% or 16,630 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks accumulated 589,803 shares. Nomura has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 117,873 shares. 6,880 were reported by Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 1.51% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Td Asset reported 667,533 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division owns 16,495 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Natixis Advsr Lp has 57,587 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 2.02M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.2% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.60 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.