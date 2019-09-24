Stadion Money Management Has Decreased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $321,981; Karpus Management Position in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Lowered by $1.41 Million as Shares Were Volatile

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 43,547 shares traded or 41.04% up from the average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $387.67. About 1.08 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid fighter jet for Japan; 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission; 05/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – Populr Mechancs: NASA Picks Lockheed Martin To Make Low-Boom Supersonic X-Plane; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 03/04/2018 – Supersonic Jet With Less Noise? Lockheed Wins NASA Award to Try; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf (DGRO) by 54,010 shares to 610,531 shares, valued at $23.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boxwood Merger Corp; Tnt Acq Dt: 11/16/2020; Cash $10 by 368,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Divid Advantage Mun Fd Com (NAD).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.27 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 143,200 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $42.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 30,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).