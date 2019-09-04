Stadion Money Management Has Decreased Its Aflac (AFL) Stake by $345,597; Valuation Rose; Kinder Morgan P (KMI) Market Valuation Rose While Lathrop Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (KMI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 47,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 565,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 518,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc P for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 3.30 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 7,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 20,149 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 27,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 1.06M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL)

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 6,490 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $55.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 15,824 shares. Park Natl Oh owns 10,738 shares. 7,906 were reported by Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 373,393 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 8,233 shares in its portfolio. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 107,270 shares. Bokf Na owns 58,196 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Liability Company has 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Company owns 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1,612 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 1.37 million shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa reported 10,640 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 1,010 shares.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81M for 11.97 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

