Stadion Money Management Has Cut Its Aflac (AFL) Position by $345,597; Stock Value Rose; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Water Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 7,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 20,149 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 27,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 4.97M shares traded or 66.27% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 2.60M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. $1.82 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5. $1.29 million worth of stock was sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 12.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 15,016 shares to 353,374 shares, valued at $20.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CBND) by 31,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

