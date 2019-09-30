Stadion Money Management Decreased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake as Shares Rose; Logan Capital Management Decreased Its Global Pmts Com (GPN) Position as Stock Rose

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc Com (GPN) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 3,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 215,210 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.46 million, down from 218,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $158.74. About 938,664 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $390.76. About 854,048 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission; 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Targets Sub-$80 Million Cost for F-35 Jet; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: U.S. Army Pact for Sustainment of Training Aids; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Boeing to expand Albuquerque operations – Albuquerque Business First” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 29,480 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $32.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 17,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MBG).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.42 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamel Associate stated it has 6,875 shares. D E Shaw And Company accumulated 0.08% or 180,813 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 1,231 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gp reported 155,237 shares. Alley Company Limited Liability Company has invested 2.85% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 44,471 shares. Wms Prtnrs Llc reported 1,142 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stevens First Principles holds 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 19 shares. Lynch Associate In holds 16,512 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% or 62,266 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Lc has 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,081 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 5,800 shares. Marsico Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 75 shares.

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $483.07 million for 24.65 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Capital Mngmt Llc holds 1.80 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp Inc (Ca) stated it has 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Missouri-based State Bank has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Seatown Pte has invested 2.93% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Parkside Natl Bank Tru stated it has 235 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 1.56 million were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America De. Guardian Life Ins Of America, a New York-based fund reported 457 shares. Axiom Intll Investors Llc De owns 509,270 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Us National Bank De has 39,525 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 2,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 87,910 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources has invested 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 0.08% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 27,497 shares.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Square Stock Is Much Better Than the Current Selloff Suggests – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.