Stadion Money Management Decreased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake By $322,896; Credit Agricole S A Has Decreased Globant S A (GLOB) Stake By $400,724

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity. Shares for $495,050 were bought by Sonnemaker Scott on Tuesday, May 7.

Stadion Money Management Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (SLY) stake by 63,990 shares to 363,847 valued at $24.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (FXI) stake by 336,920 shares and now owns 924,729 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) was raised too.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.03 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 136,987 were reported by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 199 shares. Cypress Cap Gru has 2,550 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability holds 29,982 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Ftb Advsrs owns 4,057 shares. Citadel Advisors has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Kornitzer Ks holds 8,115 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 2,919 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Art Llc holds 0.11% or 15,900 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Company accumulated 810,367 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Lc owns 0.12% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,886 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.15% or 66,071 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Genuine Parts Company has $115 highest and $10700 lowest target. $111’s average target is 25.59% above currents $88.38 stock price. Genuine Parts Company had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $115 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94 million for 60.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Loomis Sayles & LP holds 285,688 shares. Hood River Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 567,843 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 4,874 shares. 9,097 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,302 shares. Millennium Mngmt invested in 304,517 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Victory Management has 175,256 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 0.09% stake. Numerixs Inv Techs invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp invested in 0.06% or 5,428 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 10,710 shares. Carroll reported 151 shares stake. 64,280 were accumulated by Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership.

Among 2 analysts covering Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Globant SA has $11500 highest and $77 lowest target. $96’s average target is -3.65% below currents $99.64 stock price. Globant SA had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Citigroup. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Credit Agricole S A increased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 32,079 shares to 134,440 valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 35,367 shares and now owns 166,871 shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc was raised too.