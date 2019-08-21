Stadion Money Management Cut Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $302,369; As Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined, Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Decreased Stake by $348,458

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 101,604 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, down from 105,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $95.25. About 114,947 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 12,145 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 15,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.66. About 281,849 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – STUDY’S SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL ALSO IS NOT EXPECTED TO REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co.: July Hearing Scheduled in Brand Dispute With Germany’s Merck KGaA; 10/04/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS STILL SEE MAVENCLAD PEAK SALES OF 500-700 MLN EUR EXCLUDING U.S

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 63,990 shares to 363,847 shares, valued at $24.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 257,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37.86M shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc owns 66,512 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose Limited Liability has 19,703 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 40,984 shares or 0% of the stock. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2.57 million shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,157 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has 3,470 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 0.7% or 2,355 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 953,470 shares. 122 are owned by Barnett And. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.47% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Brown Brothers Harriman Communications holds 322,072 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 27,255 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Co stated it has 89,803 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.77% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celgene Continues Growing While Waiting for its Acquisition to Close – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: BIIB Q2 Earnings Top & CELG’s Otezla Label Expanded – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gp holds 0.11% or 318,851 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 585,327 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Burney Com reported 0.54% stake. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 6,386 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 11,623 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 16,143 shares. National Asset Mngmt owns 0.19% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,489 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 894 shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Mngmt Llc holds 58,440 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 169,139 were reported by Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 2.99% or 255,295 shares. Smith Asset Group Inc Ltd Partnership reported 6,900 shares stake. Tekla Mgmt Lc owns 5.65% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.47 million shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tru Comm Of Vermont invested in 0.5% or 61,494 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Freedom 2025 Fund (FFTWX) by 23,426 shares to 121,050 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).