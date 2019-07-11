Stadion Money Management Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; Bluemountain Capital Management Increased Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI)

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 255.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 6,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,610 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 2,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $631.15. About 24,471 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 11,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.37. About 2.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. MercadoLibre – Nasdaq” on February 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MercadoLibre Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. iQiyi – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Flying Higher Today – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre, Inc. Announces Closing of Follow-on Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 11,176 shares to 12,012 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 86,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,394 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iconiq Limited Company invested in 0.46% or 8,579 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.36% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 23,584 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,376 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 2,600 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Regions Fin Corp has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 479,369 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ameriprise invested 0.12% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Rathbone Brothers Plc stated it has 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 158,007 were accumulated by Nikko Asset Americas. Aviva Public Ltd reported 15,532 shares stake. Creative Planning has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Wagner Bowman Management has 0.08% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 631 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 6,022 shares. Lone Pine Ltd Llc owns 1.98% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 667,206 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 217,589 shares. Wellington Shields Limited reported 139,237 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Burney invested 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). House holds 4.16% or 326,423 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs owns 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,905 shares. 238,006 are held by Retail Bank Of Hawaii. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 3.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sei Co accumulated 5.09 million shares. Permanens Capital Lp holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 2.10M shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Advisors owns 173,387 shares. 124,524 are owned by Wendell David Associates. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.49 million shares. Shikiar Asset has 7,550 shares. United Kingdom-based Parus Fin (Uk) Limited has invested 14.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Microsoft Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MSFT, FAST, QQQ, BBVA, AMCR, GE, T, FDC, PFE, CSX, AMD, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.