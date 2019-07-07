Stack Financial Management Trimmed Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $850,279 as Stock Rose; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Lowered by $2.30 Million Its Stake

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 1.26M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,387 shares to 141,465 shares, valued at $17.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.