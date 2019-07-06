Stack Financial Management Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $850,279; Valuation Rose; As Intl. Business Machines (IBM) Shares Declined, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lowered Holding

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Intl. Business Machines (IBM) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 62,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 474,515 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.95M, down from 536,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Intl. Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.73 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Lc reported 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Peddock Advsr Limited Liability reported 2,504 shares. New York-based Lipe Dalton has invested 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cincinnati Fin reported 277,700 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp accumulated 4,143 shares. 3,970 were accumulated by Btr Cap Mgmt. Maryland-based Maryland Capital has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.51% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Lc invested in 34,958 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Co owns 1,309 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 6,260 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,293 shares. Burney owns 76,697 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Llc holds 38,340 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability reported 7,487 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Cos (NYSE:LOW) by 18,280 shares to 87,630 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 12,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.55 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67,343 shares to 234,640 shares, valued at $26.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 151,871 shares. 26,912 were accumulated by Addison Cap Communications. 531,663 were reported by Cookson Peirce And Inc. Saratoga Research And Inv Mgmt reported 5.79% stake. Paradigm Asset Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 71,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Palouse Capital holds 1.56% or 75,160 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.88% or 805,248 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 69.23 million shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.42% stake. Sei invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Mairs Pwr has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,184 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bp Public Ltd Co holds 750,000 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability has 74,965 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 1.27% or 264,600 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.