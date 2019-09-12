Stack Financial Management Raised Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM); Weitz Investment Management Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $840,000 as Stock Price Rose

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 160,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 474,270 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30 million, up from 313,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 1.45 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 789,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.00M, down from 804,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 14.42M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $32.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.