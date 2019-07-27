Stack Financial Management Raised Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Position; Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Shorts Up By 3.28%

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) had an increase of 3.28% in short interest. ELY’s SI was 8.17M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.28% from 7.91 million shares previously. With 1.62M avg volume, 5 days are for Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s short sellers to cover ELY’s short positions. The SI to Callaway Golf Company’s float is 9.24%. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 831,116 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M

Stack Financial Management Inc increased Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) stake by 5.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired 7,885 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The Stack Financial Management Inc holds 156,089 shares with $10.33M value, up from 148,204 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp. now has $38.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bull market for golf? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Callaway Exec: Detroit Is A ‘Golf-Rich City’ – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Callaway Golf Announces Epic Forged Irons, Epic Flash Hybrids And Epic Star Family Of Products – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. It has a 19.98 P/E ratio. The firm also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $402,130 activity. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L also bought $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Thursday, May 23. 6,575 Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares with value of $99,480 were bought by Lynch Brian P.. 10,000 shares were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III, worth $151,400 on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold Callaway Golf Company shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). American International Group reported 70,406 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Piedmont Investment accumulated 22,496 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Moody Commercial Bank Division stated it has 264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments L P stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 7.64 million shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 154,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei invested in 184,646 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 6.90M shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 23,347 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 12,777 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 659,544 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 83,131 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 143,230 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. America First Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth accumulated 3,916 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Td Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 50 shares. Highland Capital Lc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). South State reported 7,300 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3.13M shares. Asset holds 0.17% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 142,025 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.18% or 62,913 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mgmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 26,768 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 1,931 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Patten Group Inc has invested 0.61% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Peoples Fincl Services holds 7,894 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 20,700 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $72 target. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 29.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Icahn To Occidental Petroleum: Kick Out 4 Board Members, Change Company Charter – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Carl Icahn feud with Occidental Petroleum heats up – New York Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.