Stack Financial Management Raised Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Position By $885,816; Shorts at Summit Materials Class A (SUM) Lowered By 6.43%

Stack Financial Management Inc increased Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) stake by 6.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired 12,303 shares as Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Stack Financial Management Inc holds 191,281 shares with $13.86M value, up from 178,978 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. now has $33.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.78. About 866,600 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent

Summit Materials Inc Class A (NYSE:SUM) had a decrease of 6.43% in short interest. SUM’s SI was 17.58 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.43% from 18.79M shares previously. With 1.80 million avg volume, 10 days are for Summit Materials Inc Class A (NYSE:SUM)’s short sellers to cover SUM’s short positions. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 176,920 shares traded. Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has declined 25.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SUM News: 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS 1Q NET REV. $289.9M, EST. $299.7M; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Rev $289.9M; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Loss $55.9M; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, CO REITERATED CAPEX GUIDANCE OF RANGE OF $210 MLN TO $225 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS BOOSTS ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Summit Materials LLC To ‘BB’, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $495M-$515M; 17/04/2018 – Summit Materials Debt Risk Falls 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 24/05/2018 – Summit Materials Tour Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 31; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, CO INCREASED ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE TO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 29,946 shares. 341,661 are held by Cornerstone Advsrs. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp accumulated 0.06% or 26,451 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 1.26M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 19,077 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 119,317 shares. Bluecrest Cap accumulated 6,750 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 1,212 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications holds 0.05% or 4,984 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 5.41 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Synovus Corporation reported 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.2% or 4.72M shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 961,214 shares. Twin Capital Inc accumulated 118,350 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 18.26% above currents $60.78 stock price. Cognizant Technology Solutions had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Market Perform” rating. UBS downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $6000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Sunday, March 10, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. JP Morgan downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight” rating. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Friday, May 3 report.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 shares valued at $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The Company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. It has a 111.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

