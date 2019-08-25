Stack Financial Management Raised By $539,601 Its Chevron Corp. (CVX) Position; Chimera Investment (CIM) Sellers Increased By 13.96% Their Shorts

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) had an increase of 13.96% in short interest. CIM’s SI was 11.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.96% from 10.14 million shares previously. With 1.08M avg volume, 11 days are for Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)’s short sellers to cover CIM’s short positions. The SI to Chimera Investment Corporation’s float is 6.28%. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 1.35 million shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has risen 1.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CIM News: 09/04/2018 – Authers’ Note: The Chimerican Chimera; 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9M, EST. $148.7M; 27/03/2018 – The Chimera group is hoping to raise over $375 million in its token offering; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Immune CHeckpoint Inhibitors Monitoring of Adverse Drug ReAction (CHIMeRA); 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chimera Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIM); 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q EPS $1.22; 28/03/2018 – Chimera Capital Partners has Funds for U.S. Real Estate Investments; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Board Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan from the Chimera Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Chimera Inc. (DBA Davis Mobile Home Park, in Glocester)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased Chevron Corp. (CVX) stake by 3.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired 4,387 shares as Chevron Corp. (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Stack Financial Management Inc holds 141,465 shares with $17.43 million value, up from 137,078 last quarter. Chevron Corp. now has $218.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment has $20 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 3.40% above currents $19.1 stock price. Chimera Investment had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of CIM in report on Wednesday, August 21 to “Neutral” rating.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities , residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. It has a 20.97 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold Chimera Investment Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 0.31% more from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,965 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd owns 63,006 shares. Nfc Invs Lc holds 975,472 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 23.20% above currents $115.18 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 15. Bank of America maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $130 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $150 target. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, August 7.