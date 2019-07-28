Stack Financial Management Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Lowered by $850,279; Alleghany Lifted Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $29.76 Million

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35 million, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 4,451 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 583,378 are owned by United Svcs Automobile Association. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,150 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 29,397 shares. Wills Fincl Gru Inc invested in 0.18% or 946 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Meridian Management has invested 1.46% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.74% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). British Columbia Invest Corp has 0.2% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 90,009 shares. Fairfield Bush And stated it has 1,000 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co stated it has 30 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,873 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 33,562 shares. Cornerstone has 4.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 85,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $43.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 355,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

