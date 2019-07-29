Stack Financial Management Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Decreased by $850,279; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Somerville Kurt F Raised Stake by $430,705

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 60,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 449,806 shares. Oakworth has invested 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 12,721 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sather Financial Grp has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,146 shares. Wetherby Asset owns 121,242 shares. 137,373 are owned by Bkd Wealth Ltd. Saturna reported 1.69M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3.65 million shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 20,763 are held by Thomasville Bank. Reilly Financial Advisors holds 0.38% or 54,029 shares. At Natl Bank invested in 29,054 shares. Godsey & Gibb stated it has 10,033 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 1.26% or 917,836 shares. Blume Incorporated owns 9,263 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Can Expect from Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 2019 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares to 137,136 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,305 shares to 218,201 shares, valued at $19.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,327 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,723 were accumulated by Reliant Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Piershale Financial Grp owns 0.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,079 shares. Lincoln holds 0.2% or 25,455 shares. Adirondack Tru has invested 1.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Garde Cap reported 1,634 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 1,475 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Zweig owns 64,042 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Citizens And Northern invested in 5,987 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Boston Limited Company invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Dana Investment Advsr Incorporated has 1.53% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 169,194 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 1,845 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Curbstone Mngmt Corp has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,322 shares. Jacobs Ca invested 1.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).