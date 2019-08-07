Stack Financial Management Position in Chevron Corp. (CVX) Raised by $539,601; Magnetar Financial Has Cut Position in Catalent (CTLT) by $5.78 Million

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 85.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 144,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 23,698 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 168,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 36,683 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 4,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 141,465 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43 million, up from 137,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.41. About 414,557 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Plc holds 0.95% or 199,000 shares. 8,030 are held by Leisure Capital Mgmt. Quantres Asset Limited accumulated 4,000 shares. Interactive Advsrs stated it has 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 16,758 are owned by Monarch Cap Inc. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors stated it has 281,956 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 2,029 shares. Assetmark reported 130,267 shares. Community Bancorporation Of Raymore accumulated 2,717 shares. Beaumont Financial Partners Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Department Mb Natl Bank N A owns 49,779 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. 4,106 are owned by Renaissance Investment Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,662 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Catalent Inc (CTLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Catalent Extends Global Commercial Spray Drying Capabilities in Europe – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Catalent Stock Soared 73.9% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent to buy Bristol-Myers plant in Italy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Company owns 72,700 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Jennison Assoc Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 14,287 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 264,970 were reported by Swiss Bank. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). D E Shaw & has 0.05% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Stifel Fincl Corp reported 9,426 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,360 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 7,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 237,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 25,657 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) or 132,223 shares.