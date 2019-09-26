Stack Financial Management Lowered By $1.92 Million Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Upped Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) stake by 84.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 5,698 shares as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 12,413 shares with $4.51 million value, up from 6,715 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corporation now has $110.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $390.43. About 1.24M shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 04/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to tour Lockheed Martin California complex this week; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY – NASA AWARDED LOCKHEED MARTIN SKUNK WORKS A CONTRACT TO DESIGN, BUILD & FLIGHT TEST LOW-BOOM FLIGHT DEMONSTRATOR

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) stake by 2.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 14,439 shares as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Stack Financial Management Inc holds 504,875 shares with $67.63M value, down from 519,314 last quarter. Microsoft Corp. now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR had bought 1,354 shares worth $509,534.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $42000 highest and $35600 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is -1.35% below currents $390.43 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $39500 target. Credit Suisse maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $37900 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,465 were accumulated by Advisory Ser Incorporated. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 3,100 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Management Ltd stated it has 1,098 shares. Payden And Rygel has 109,800 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. 30,920 were accumulated by Grassi Invest Mngmt. 3,509 are owned by Maple Cap Management Inc. First Allied Advisory Ser invested 0.26% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 4,561 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability. Mckinley Carter Wealth has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 19,825 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Bancshares And owns 1,177 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 433 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc holds 0.57% or 6,276 shares. Noesis Mangement holds 0% or 640 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 157,002 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 13.56M shares. Arbor Advsrs Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,678 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr has invested 1.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Wilshire Securities owns 4,350 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 219,996 shares or 3.73% of the stock. Vista Prns invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capwealth Limited Com invested 4.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gam Ag holds 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 599,802 shares. Mawer Inv Management Ltd stated it has 3.03M shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp holds 59,127 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 52,219 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3.61% or 631,664 shares. Svcs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,599 shares. Patten Gp Inc stated it has 52,830 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

