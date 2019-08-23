Stack Financial Management Lifted Walt Disney Company (DIS) Position By $7.48 Million; Suntrust Banks Increased Blackrock (BLK) Holding By $2.12 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 9.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc acquired 4,975 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 59,482 shares with $25.42 million value, up from 54,507 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $65.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $419. About 509,329 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Circular and Notice of General Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 EPS to $30.12 From $30.23; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Net Asset Value(s); 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY FIXED INCOME NET FLOWS $ 26,683 MLN; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK MEETING MONDAY WITH 4 MAJOR MEXICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES OR THEIR REPRESENTATIVES -COMPANY STATEMENT; 12/05/2018 – BlackRock may keep fees despite executive’s U.S. campaign donation -SEC; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Half-year Report; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Statement re Privacy Policy; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche’s asset management IPO

Stack Financial Management Inc increased Walt Disney Company (DIS) stake by 40.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired 67,343 shares as Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Stack Financial Management Inc holds 234,640 shares with $26.05M value, up from 167,297 last quarter. Walt Disney Company now has $245.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority

Among 5 analysts covering Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Blackrock Inc has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $506’s average target is 20.76% above currents $419 stock price. Blackrock Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 2,329 shares. Somerset Trust stated it has 3,678 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru reported 0.08% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited accumulated 12,111 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dean Inv Assocs Limited Co accumulated 16,372 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com owns 2,303 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 80,853 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And holds 0.14% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 92,343 shares. Spinnaker holds 500 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 594 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.44% or 1,167 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 379,893 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.57% or 18,608 shares. Portland Inv Counsel owns 9,094 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 46,348 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.66% above currents $136.08 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16800 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Grp Advsrs Lc holds 0.09% or 1,711 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 4,253 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fragasso Grp Inc accumulated 25,725 shares. Covington has invested 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Personal Advsrs Corporation invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barton Management reported 6,179 shares stake. Inr Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com accumulated 93 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,176 are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability. Conning invested in 44,719 shares. Bender Robert Associate reported 2,153 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 105,205 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.58% or 3.67 million shares.

