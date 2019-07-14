Stack Financial Management Lifted Its Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Position by $520,410; Stock Value Declined; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Its Holding by $519,800

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,089 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 148,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 9.10M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,789 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 29,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 2.75 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity. $3.66 million worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was sold by Mayo Marc M.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 43,639 shares to 33,739 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,019 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of stock or 37,460 shares. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings.