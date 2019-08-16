Stack Financial Management Lifted Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holding by $539,601; Greenleaf Trust Holding in Honeywell International (HON) Has Raised by $362,136

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 4,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 141,465 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43 million, up from 137,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.03M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 84,971 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, up from 82,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.34 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 465,127 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $83.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,272 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Shs Cl A Adr (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdings Group Inc Incorporated holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.18 million shares. Investec Asset Management North America Incorporated owns 2.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 147,683 shares. Northrock Partners Limited Co holds 0.31% or 7,336 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs holds 0.19% or 122,343 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Mgmt has 15,950 shares. Hilltop Holdings Inc has invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dana Investment has 17,945 shares. Exchange Mngmt has 12,657 shares. Psagot House Ltd has 112,635 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 4,000 shares. Endurance Wealth has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Millennium Limited Liability invested in 0.39% or 1.65 million shares. New York-based Hudson Valley Adv has invested 0.73% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Partnervest Advisory Serv Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,972 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc owns 553 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vista Cap Prtnrs, Oregon-based fund reported 2,409 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct reported 7,628 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 61,288 shares. Gotham Asset Lc reported 299,940 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset Management invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fincl Services Corp owns 20,085 shares. Moreover, Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Company has 1.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moody Savings Bank Trust Division holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 143,504 shares. Valicenti Advisory Service holds 1.45% or 24,653 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Massachusetts Fin Company Ma has invested 0.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sun Life stated it has 12,625 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & has 21,975 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 7.56M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Osterweis Cap Management has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,702 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

