Stack Financial Management Lifted Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake; Trinity Inds (TRN) Valuation Declined While Zuckerman Investment Group Raised Its Stake

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 87,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 732,361 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.20M, up from 644,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 998,083 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 group results; 11/04/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR PLC TNI.L CMA DEADLINE FOR INITIAL DECISION IS 7 JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror to rebrand after Express deal; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 13.8%; 14/03/2018 – Woodridge: Trinity Irish Dancers to Perform on St. Patrick’s Day!; 30/05/2018 – News On Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) Now Under TMCX; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SUN WEIYING WILL BE RE-DESIGNATED FROM NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – REG-TRINITY FINANCING PLC Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – Faith, Fashion And a Trinity Of Viewpoints

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 160,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 474,270 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30 million, up from 313,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $57.7. About 1.35M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Asset holds 16,433 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Fiduciary Wi invested in 3.15M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Cambridge Investment Rech Inc has 10,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 22,880 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Chicago Equity Partners Lc holds 0.1% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 103,093 shares. 2,000 were reported by First Personal Svcs. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada holds 468 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 13,170 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 37,200 shares to 748,269 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 40,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,246 shares, and cut its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

