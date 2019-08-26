Stack Financial Management Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM); As Copart (CPRT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Smith Thomas W Lowered Its Position by $1.05 Million

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 13,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 313,798 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, up from 300,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $62.02. About 803,025 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88B market cap company. It closed at $73.68 lastly. It is down 37.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 32.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Thomas W reported 145,800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 143,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 2,106 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Korea Invest Corp has 9,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 8,126 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.02% or 5,983 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 4,372 shares. 3,540 are held by Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com. Epoch Investment accumulated 65,107 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Ghp Inv reported 31,395 shares stake. Bessemer Gp reported 0% stake. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Asset Mgmt One Com Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).