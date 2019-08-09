Stack Financial Management Increased Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding; Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Sentiment Is 1.71

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.45, from 0.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 24 funds increased or opened new positions, while 14 cut down and sold their equity positions in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. The funds in our database now have: 29.56 million shares, up from 5.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Stack Financial Management Inc increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired 13,582 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM)’s stock rose 27.55%. The Stack Financial Management Inc holds 313,798 shares with $13.65M value, up from 300,216 last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. now has $14.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 613,716 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project

The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 15,822 shares traded. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) has declined 82.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC – INTEGRATION AND REBRANDING OF SEVERAL OPERATING COMPANIES INTO ITS ASCENT GLOBAL LOGISTICS OPERATING SEGMENT; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION- REBRANDING OF 5 OPERATING COS, INTEGRATION OF ROADRUNNER TRUCKLOAD PLUS ORGANIZATION INTO DOMESTIC FREIGHT MANAGEMENT UNIT; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 29/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Quarterly Reports, Release Date and Conference Call for the First Three Quarters of; 16/05/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Further Business Integration to Expand Mission Critical Transportation Solutions; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION COMPLETED A RESTATEMENT ON JAN. 31; 02/04/2018 – RRTS SEES FILING 2017 10-K, 1Q-18 10-Q IN 2Q18; 16/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION – ACTIVE AERO GROUP, USA JET, RICH LOGISTICS TO CONTINUE TO EXIST, WILL NOW BE INTEGRATED, OPERATE UNDER ONE MANAGEMENT TEAM; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation 9-Month Loss $67.9M, or $1.77/Share

More notable recent Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc (NYSE:RRTS) – Roadrunner Sees Another Rough Quarter, “Narrows Strategic Focus” – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Leasing Company Sues Trucking Firm For $37 Million, Alleging Breach Of Contract – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Reports Q2 Revenues Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roadrunner Freight Debuts New Spot Quote API Tool – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company has market cap of $323.20 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 firm dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 19 buys, and 0 sales for $796,868 activity.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. for 13.67 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 1.92 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Annex Advisory Services Llc has 0% invested in the company for 50,896 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 87,536 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle has $59 highest and $52.5 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is -6.79% below currents $59.81 stock price. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Sunday, June 23 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.