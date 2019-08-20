Stack Financial Management Holding in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased Stake by $1.16 Million

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16M, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 4.48 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 57,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 4.94 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.40 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.29% or 160,638 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt accumulated 58,730 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Moreover, Baldwin Investment Management Ltd has 0.66% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 29,600 shares. Churchill reported 0.12% stake. Allstate owns 92,135 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.84 million shares. Blb&B Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 4,170 shares. Georgia-based Rowland Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). British Columbia Invest Management Corp owns 687,399 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc reported 28,017 shares. Lincoln Natl invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Capital Investment Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 8,938 shares. Consolidated Inv Group Llc holds 23,698 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Enterprise Finance Corporation has invested 0.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Oppenheimer And Company Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 207,317 shares.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,387 shares to 141,465 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Management Va has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 111,454 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York has invested 0.87% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1832 Asset Lp reported 19,563 shares. Cortland Associates Incorporated Mo has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clean Yield Group reported 0.23% stake. Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advsr Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fdx Advsr has invested 0.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reaves W H Comm Inc reported 823,385 shares. Opus Cap Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 126,824 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 4,274 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 15,126 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Benedict Advsr Inc has invested 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

