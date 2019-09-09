Stack Financial Management Holding in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Has Cut by $602,582; Fnb Pa (FNB) Shares Rose While Rafferty Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $1.04 Million

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 104,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 344,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 448,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 1.02M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16M, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $93.88. About 3.86 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.92 million for 33.53 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares to 137,136 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 7,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,143 shares. Matarin Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 62,779 shares. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il has invested 0.88% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 2,080 are held by Ckw Fin Gru. Buckingham Management has 0.75% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 0.39% or 182,979 shares. Smithfield Co invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 1.69% or 101,902 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co accumulated 91,938 shares or 0.58% of the stock. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New Vernon Invest Management Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Farmers Bancshares holds 1.43% or 35,412 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And Co has 154,704 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 29,700 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Country Trust Comml Bank owns 960 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. Shares for $27,799 were bought by MOTLEY DAVID L. On Monday, August 12 the insider CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $32,544. 2,000 shares were bought by Mencini Frank C, worth $22,140 on Tuesday, August 13.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.30 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 20,781 shares to 179,834 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 12,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 21,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa owns 420,700 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 258,022 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 0.1% or 406,509 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Cap owns 75,124 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.24 million shares stake. Logan Capital owns 75,000 shares. New York-based Hamlin Management Limited has invested 1.35% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Raymond James And Associate has 0.06% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). 71,607 are held by Fca Tx. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 226 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors reported 1,727 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 10,973 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 110,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 545,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

