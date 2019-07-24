Stack Financial Management Holding in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Lifted by $1.01 Million; Cognios Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $1.53 Million

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,136 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67M, up from 129,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 2.51 million shares traded or 115.74% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 50.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 9,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,321 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 18,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $159.75. About 4.04 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,032 shares to 74,965 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (NYSE:ALK) by 8,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:M).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $20.43 million activity.

