Stack Financial Management Has Upped Chevron Corp. (CVX) Position by $10.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Shares Rose

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 82,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 223,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.81 million, up from 141,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.42. About 5.39 million shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.95M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 31.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $383.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 25,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $37.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $891.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,761 shares to 400,782 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,635 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Del (BRKB).