Stack Financial Management Has Raised Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position by $584,026; Market Valuation Declined; As General Mls (GIS) Share Price Rose, Provise Management Group Has Increased Stake

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,336 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 99,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 6.30 million shares traded or 52.78% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 13,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 313,798 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65M, up from 300,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 1.44 million shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 7,812 shares to 3,972 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,120 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,680 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.13% or 478,061 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First National Trust Company has invested 0.47% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 326,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 116,094 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cleararc Inc has invested 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ameritas Partners Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 10,795 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 82 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 62,545 shares. Pension Ser has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Caprock Gru reported 9,689 shares stake. Private Wealth reported 0.21% stake. Psagot Inv House Limited owns 43,380 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Llc owns 66,926 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. First National Bank And Tru Of Newtown, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,260 shares.

