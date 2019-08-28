Stack Financial Management Has Lowered Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $850,279; Starbucks (SBUX) Stake Has Increased by Polen Capital Management Llc

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 691,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 13.59 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, up from 12.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $96.62. About 604,993 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 1.65 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,303 shares to 191,281 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advisors Limited invested in 1.18% or 82,057 shares. Sterling Inv Management Inc owns 43,760 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 2.03 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk accumulated 4.03M shares. Holderness Investments reported 69,238 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 0.7% or 20.21M shares. Fiduciary Tru Communications owns 941,446 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 6,881 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,609 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1.44% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Intrepid Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.66% or 64,039 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamel Assocs reported 33,997 shares. Lifeplan Finance Group Inc holds 2,586 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie reported 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28M shares to 6.10 million shares, valued at $973.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.