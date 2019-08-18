Stack Financial Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by $602,582; Castine Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) as Market Value Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 450,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 795,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 1.44M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16M, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.75 million for 8.91 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), A Stock That Climbed 62% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation Complete Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2018. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Bancorp (STL) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 371,645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Monarch Prns Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.35% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 124,057 shares. 13,185 are held by First Mercantile Trust. Swiss Bancorporation holds 388,564 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Johnson Fin Gru Inc holds 898 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 122,900 were accumulated by Pl Cap Ltd Com. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 628,839 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs LP owns 34,608 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 37,564 shares. Aperio Gru Lc stated it has 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Invesco has 1.91 million shares. Landscape Ltd Company owns 18,914 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com invested in 251,531 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 14,803 shares to 127,965 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 31,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17,452 shares to 411,543 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM) by 13,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Management Talks Digital Initiatives, China, and More – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin accumulated 1.43 million shares. Chevy Chase reported 1.12M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 29,354 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Co Inc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kopp Inv Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 3,832 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 49,966 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 70,351 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 3.07 million shares. 20.46M are held by Northern Trust Corporation. Invesco Limited owns 14.68M shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 6,533 are owned by Gladius Cap Mgmt L P. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.48% or 8,230 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Co reported 37,471 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory owns 2.21 million shares.