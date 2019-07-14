Stack Financial Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by $602,582; Danaher (DHR) Stock Price Rose While Cadinha & Co Cut Its Position

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 32.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 8,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,657 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 27,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.24M shares traded or 78.28% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16M, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript)

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.32 million for 30.44 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,610 shares to 7,077 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,303 shares to 191,281 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 7,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of stock. Shares for $10.26M were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.