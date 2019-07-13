Stack Financial Management Has Lifted Stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS); Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Market Value Declined While Icm Asset Management Lifted by $663,130 Its Position

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $718.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 236,414 shares traded or 18.58% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 67,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,640 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.05 million, up from 167,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $597,559 activity. The insider Appel Dennis P bought 3,180 shares worth $44,488. $99,684 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) was sold by Moore Larry Oscar on Tuesday, February 12.