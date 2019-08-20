Stack Financial Management Has Lifted Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $584,026 as Stock Price Rose; As Fabrinet (FN) Stock Value Declined, Bragg Financial Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.05 Million Its Position

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 20,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 102,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 122,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 16.35% or $9.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 2.25M shares traded or 512.30% up from the average. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 13,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 313,798 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65M, up from 300,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 528,949 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Financial Advsrs owns 102,554 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp reported 24,500 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 57,224 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.11% or 13,444 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 14,266 shares. Seizert Prns Ltd Company accumulated 59,951 shares. Moreover, Teton Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Bowling Port Management Llc reported 0.33% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 441,197 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Capital Mngmt Co Limited Liability Com invested in 1.10M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Management reported 7,023 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Glenmede Trust Company Na has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “11 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/20: (HGV) (JCP) (BIDU) Higher; (SYBX) (SRPT) (FN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Retail Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 21,020 shares to 95,001 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Uncertainty is Good for Gold – Live Trading News” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Gold Stocks That Should Keep Glittering in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Gold Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Recent Moves by Yamana Gold Put AUY Stock High up on the Buy List – Investorplace.com” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico Eagle Reiterates Offer to Acquire Alexandria Minerals Corporation at Substantial Premium to Offer by Chantrell – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.