Stack Financial Management Has Increased Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM); Bryn Mawr Trust Company Trimmed Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $310,134

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,459 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 6,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $354.16. About 3.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 13,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 313,798 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, up from 300,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.44. About 1.66M shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,750 shares to 100,737 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,428 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management accumulated 1,280 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Lincoln Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nottingham Advisors has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 821 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,368 shares. Putnam Limited Liability stated it has 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Macquarie Group reported 145,691 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc owns 57,449 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,296 shares. Smith Moore And owns 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,814 shares. Private Trust Na holds 0.46% or 5,815 shares in its portfolio. Counsel Inc has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Columbus Circle holds 0.8% or 82,204 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 0.2% or 1,127 shares.

