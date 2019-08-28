Stack Financial Management Has Increased Its Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stake; As Ppg Industries (PPG) Share Price Rose, Saturna Capital Has Boosted by $560,000 Its Stake

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 4,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 141,465 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43M, up from 137,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.82. About 2.22 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Ppg Industries (PPG) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 5,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 407,085 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.95M, up from 402,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Ppg Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $109.06. About 338,126 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,963 shares to 4,831 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,660 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 683,053 shares. 581,631 are owned by Mondrian Partners Limited. 989,844 were reported by Mawer Investment Limited. Ohio-based Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Sequoia Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 2,587 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Co reported 405,192 shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% or 17,660 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Co accumulated 11,579 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Live Your Vision Limited Liability holds 100 shares. M&T State Bank stated it has 86,991 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 2,961 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 43,652 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Company has 1.2% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire" on July 30, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 9,481 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability owns 90,813 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker, Maine-based fund reported 26,415 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 313,286 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.53% or 15.08 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated accumulated 29,142 shares or 1.02% of the stock. 1St Source State Bank holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 61,716 shares. Korea Inv invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Middleton And Inc Ma holds 0.77% or 39,232 shares. Fdx Inc stated it has 66,941 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. The -based Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc has invested 2.75% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Diker Ltd Llc invested in 2,156 shares. Art holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 71,368 shares. Brookstone Capital owns 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,587 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,652 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha" on August 02, 2019