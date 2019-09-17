Stack Financial Management Has Increased Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $8.18 Million; Richmond Hill Investment Company Cut Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $1.08 Million as Share Price Rose

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 53,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 396,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27M, down from 449,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 7.44M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 160,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 474,270 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 313,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 1.11 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.58 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co accumulated 0.34% or 46,246 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Miles Inc holds 81,533 shares. Washington Bank has 0.68% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 200,477 shares. 1,574 are held by Essex Invest Limited Liability Company. Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 365,240 shares. Beach Invest Ltd reported 42,830 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 12,555 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Regions invested in 0.01% or 43,881 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 38,785 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Associated Banc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 72,283 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 7,609 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Energy Transfer Investors Should Be Excited About 2020 – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Agnico’s Meliadine mine reaches commercial production – MINING.com” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agnico Eagle – 2019 Will Be The Harvesting Year – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico Eagle: Time To Harvest Is Closing In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $891.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 8,324 shares to 309,401 shares, valued at $40.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) by 4,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,036 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp..